Texoma drivers are paying an average $2.69 per gallon this week for regular unleaded fuel, AAA Texas announced Thursday in its Weekend Gas Watch.
The June 3 data shows the average gas price for the Sherman-Denison metro area is down seven cents from the same day last week. However, gas is a $1.11 more than it was a year ago when gas averaged $1.58 per gallon in the area.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.98 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.59 per gallon, AAA indicated.
The statewide gas price average is $2.71 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel and leads the nation in lowest gas prices, a news release from AAA states. That price is two cents less than last Thursday and $1.06 more per gallon compared to a year ago.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.04, which is the same when compared to this day last week and $1.06 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA.
Officials said the statewide gas price average seems to have found balance, at least in the short-term, even after millions of Texans were expected to travel over the 5-day Memorial Day holiday period. The latest data from the Energy Information Administration was expected to be released after press time Thursday. Most industry analysts say they expect gasoline demand to remain strong as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this week, OPEC+ agreed to slowly increase production in the coming months.
“A revival of summer travel is projected to help keep gasoline demand strong,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in the release.
Texans preparing for a road trip can estimate how much it will cost to fill up their tank by using the Gas Cost Calculator on gasprices.aaa.com.
