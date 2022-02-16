AUSTIN — Early voting for the Texas primary kicked off Monday and a new poll found that Gov. Greg Abbott is heavily favored in winning a third term.
In a hypothetical matchup between Abbott and likely Democratic nominee and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Abbott leads 47% to 37%, per a University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll released Monday.
Prior to reaching the November General Election, both candidates must secure the nomination in the primaries, but both have substantial leads over other candidates.
About 60% of Republican likely voters are in favor of Abbott with his next closest challenger former Republican state party chair Allen West having 15% of the preferred vote. For O’Rourke, 93% of likely primary voters are in his favor.
Republican incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is also likely to take the nomination while Attorney General Ken Paxton may face a runoff. The poll found 47% of voters supported Paxton who is competing against three strong challengers: Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert.
The Democratic Party match-up for lieutenant governor and attorney general likely will result in a runoff, as no candidate received more than 50% of likely voter support, the poll finds.
In order to secure the nomination, candidates must receive more than 50% of the vote. If not, the two candidates with the most votes will go to a run-off in May.
Several offices are up for re-election including all U.S. House of Representatives, all state legislators and all state board of education members. The land commissioner, agricultural commissioner and one railroad commission position are also up for grabs.
Early voting for the primaries runs through Feb. 25. Election Day is March 1.
Learn more about the gubernatorial candidates here.
