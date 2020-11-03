Be mindful of what you wear to the polls today.
Anyone heading to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election is not allowed to wear a badge, insignia, emblem or other similar communication device relating to a candidate or political party appearing on the ballot in the polling place, according to information from Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison.
There's also to be no electioneering within 100 feet of the polls, according to the information. Electioneering includes displaying signs, handing out campaign literature and soliciting votes.
Harrison continues to ask anyone unsure of where to go vote to call her office at 940-668-5474. Voting locations on Election Day are precinct specific, she said.
She also said her office will be closed today for most non-election related needs.
After early voting Friday, Oct. 30, 12,486 of the county's 27,478 registered voters had cast early ballots in person at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St., Harrison said.
The numbers, Harrison said, made history. The 2016 presidential election held the record for the most early voter turnout when 8,135 people voted early during the 10-days.
While early voting is typically 10 days, this year it was extended an additional six days by Gov. Greg Abbott to help maintain crowds and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
After the first 10 days of early voting for the 2020 presidential election, 8,964 people had voted early in person at the annex, according to an archived Register report.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 3.
The ballot will vary by where one lives but does include federal races, such as the presidential race, state races and county races.
The local elections in May were postponed because of the coronavirus so some voters will also have their pick for who should be on the Gainesville Hospital District Board of Directors, Gainesville City Council or serving on either the Lindsay, Whitesboro, Pilot Point or Slidell independent school districts' board of trustees.
Harrison previously said those who come to vote are encouraged to wear masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, a person cannot be turned away if they decide not to wear one, she said.
She also strongly encourages voters to use the ExpressVote ballot marking machines when available. Harrison said they create a perfect ballot which, in turn, helps results come in faster.
For full up-to-date election night returns follow the Gainesville Daily Register on Facebook and online at www.gainesvilleregister.com.
