Always wondered how to get a green thumb? A class by the Cooke County AgriLife Extension Office may help.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, residents can start learning basic vegetable gardening skills through a six-week course at the Gainesville Farmers Market at the corner of Broadway and Chestnut Streets.
The series, which will run each Thursday at the market for one hour, will cover how to build, maintain and harvest a garden.
For more information or to register contact Angel Neu at 940-668-5412 or adneu@ag.tamu.edu.
