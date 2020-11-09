Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department administrative assistant Jennifer Carpenter, left, puts up a sign Monday morning, Nov. 9, for the city’s Veterans Day display inside the lobby of the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St., with help from the department’s director, Patrick McCage. The display, featuring artwork from area elementary students, will be available for viewing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Tuesday, Nov. 10, as well as Thursday Nov. 12 and Friday Nov. 13. City offices are closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.