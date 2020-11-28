Muenster Chamber of Commerce Director Lilly Palmer said Friday afternoon, Nov. 27, that this weekend's parade had been postponed.
The lighted Christmas parade was scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov.28, near "Sacred Heart and the Muenster Independent School District," Palmer said.
As of Friday afternoon, there was a 60-70% chance of rainfall Saturday in the Muenster area, said Allison Prater, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“There's a good chance of rain throughout the day,” Prater said, while adding it could continue into late Saturday evening and early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 29.
Palmer was unsure Friday what day the holiday event would be rescheduled to.
