A little rain isn’t going to stop the Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department from hosting its annual Spring Fling. However, due to rain and muddy conditions, it will not be held at Leonard Park this year.
The event is slated from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, May 1, at the Gainesville Farmers Market, 201 N. Chestnut St.
According to social media posts by Patrick McCage, GPRD director, about 130 Ford F-100 trucks will be lined up for viewing down Broadway Street.
There’s also more than 40 arts and crafts vendors booked, live music, a cornhole tournament and children’s activities planned, according to event organizers.
The event, officials said, will be happening rain or shine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.