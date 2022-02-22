The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cooke county and surrounding areas, effective from 6 a.m. Wednesday and running through Thursday night.
The forecast calls for a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Total ice accumulation of one to two tenths possible. Sleet accumulation may approach one-quarter inch along the Red River.
Residents should plan on deteriorating road conditions throughout the day Wednesday, and conditions could get worse before Thursday night.
Drivers should reduce speed and allow plenty of space between themselves and other vehicles. They should also lookout for state and local road crews preparing main roads for the onset of the ice and sleet.
The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org.
