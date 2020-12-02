Get ready to be festive. There's not one, but two, Christmas parades slated for this weekend.
At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, the Valley View Area Chamber of Commerce is set to host its annual Christmas parade downtown.
Officials said the parade will start “at the high school field parking lot, go north on Lee Street to the square, go around the square and come back to the football field via Church Street.”
All spectators are asked to either remain in their vehicles or in their yard during the parade to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Chamber President Tamera Whitlow said no candy will be thrown this year because of the ongoing pandemic. She also said the jolly man in red will make an appearance in the parade, but he will not be able to visit with children afterward.
“We're lucky our town is letting us do this,” Whitlow said. “Be safe, wear your mask and Merry Christmas.”
There will be no events on the square after the parade this year, officials said. However, Whitlow did encourage those who are old enough to stop by Firelight Vineyards on Saturday evening for its ugly sweater party.
To participate in the parade, show up no later than 5:15 p.m. at the football field parking lot with a lighted vehicle, organizers said. No registration is required because there will be no announcer this year. There is no theme, just be creative. All entries are required to have lights, officials said.
If you happened to miss Saturday's parade, or just didn't get a large enough dose of Christmas cheer, the Muenster Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to have its annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec.6.
Originally, it was a lighted evening parade scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 28. It was rescheduled because of rain, Muenster Chamber of Commerce Director Lilly Palmer said.
Palmer said she expects there to be about 40 entries in this year's parade. And, since it's a daytime parade, she said it will be more visible.
“We're going to have one heck of a parade,” she said.
While Mr. and Mrs. Claus might have to leave in a hurry, Palmer said Saint Nicholas will be around after the parade for photos and to hand out “candies and prayer cards.”
Downtown shops typically not open on Sunday will be open to give everyone an extra day of holiday shopping, Palmer said.
“Come out here and have lunch, enjoy the parade and then stop at a bakery and have a strudel or something,” she said.
Muenster's parade will be livestreamed by the North Texas Sports Network, http://www.n-txsports.com.
