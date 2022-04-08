Sivells Bend United Methodist Church
Sivells Bend United Methodist Church, 16028 FM 1201, Gainesville, will host the following services:
• Holy Week Service, Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m.
• Sunrise worship Easter Sunday at 6:30 a.m. on the church lawn.
The service will be followed by donuts, coffee and juice and an Easter Egg hunt for the kids (bring baskets).
The Rev. Kathy McLean-Davis invites the public to worship on the first, third and fifth Sundays of each month at 9 a.m.
St. Peter’s Church
St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 424 W. Main St. in Lindsay, will host Divine Mercy Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m.
Confessions will be heard 2-2:45 p.m. and there will be no special Mass. Attendees should take communion at the regular Mass that Sunday and make penance before or after the ceremony. Novena booklets are available at St. Peter’s in Lindsay and Sacred Heart in Muenster.
An image of The Lord of Divine Mercy and a relic of St. Faustina will be present for veneration.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Seventh-Day Adventist Church 3411 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville is open for services each Sabbath (Saturday) morning.
Sabbath School begins at 9:30 with a general assembly in the sanctuary. Bible study is 9:45-10:45 a.m. for all ages.
The adult bible lesson is taken from the book of Hebrews, this week is "Receiving an Unshakable Kingdom”.
Worship service begins at 10:50 a.m. with singing and prayer requests. Visiting Pastor Dave Frisen will bring the message “Genuine Religion”
scripture text is developed from Mathew 24:6-14.
For more information or Bible studies, call 940-668-8687.
First Christian Church
First Christian Church, 402 N. Dixon St. in Gainesville, hosts in-person worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. The service is also livestreamed on Facebook.
Open communion is celebrated each Sunday. Sunday school for all ages starts at 9 a.m.
For more information , call 940-665-2053, email gainesvillefcc@gmail.com or visit www.fccgainesville.com.
Valley View Church of Christ
Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Ladies' Bible class has resumed in the annex on Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
The church has resumed Wednesday evening services at 7 p.m.
“In Search of the Lord’s Way” program airs Sunday mornings on Sherman and DFW TV stations (KXII 12.3 at 7 a.m., KDFI 27.1 at 7:30 a.m. or KTEN 10.3 at 9 a.m.), on the program’s Facebook page and on YouTube. Study sheets can be downloaded from the website, www.searchtv.org, before the program airs. The website also has archived programs.
For further information or to set up a personal study, call 940-726-7010. The church meets at 202 N. McCubbin St. on the northeast corner of the square in Valley View.
First Baptist Gainesville
This Sunday Pastor Jeff's sermon will be from Acts 13:1-12 and is entitled "Call to Stand With Jesus." We have two morning services each Sunday morning. Our Early First service is contemporary and at 9am in The Summit at 400 E. Broadway. Join us a little early for coffee and donuts. Then our traditional service is at 11am in our sanctuary.
There is a Sunday school class for everyone between 10-11 a.m. We offer great classes for our children through adult ages with Cortni Kordi our Children's Director and Shelly Langley working with the children. They meet in the Fellowship Hall area each Sunday morning at 10am. Our youth 7th through 12th grade meet at The Summit at 10am with our youth pastor Travis Tudor. Several adult classes are available, so come and choose a class for you.
Come join in many of the activities available here. Check out at www.belongfbg.com.
Gainesville Bible Church
The church, led by Pastor Mark Wascom, begins with a prayer at 9 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and worship is at 10:30 a.m. Children’s church is at 10:50 a.m. and bible study is at 7 p.m.
There’s a prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Childcare is available for all services.
The church is located at 601 N. Radio Hill Rd. For more information, call 940-668-2781 or email info@gainesvillebiblechurch.com. The church’s website is www.gainesvillebiblechurch.com.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church of Gainesville has worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Worship is livestreamed on Facebook. More information and daily devotionals are posted to the church's Facebook page.
Sunday school for children, youth and adults is back. Contact the church office for more information.
Second Time Around Resale, a mission of FUMC, is open for shoppers 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and is accepting donations 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays as well as during operating hours.
First United Methodist Church is at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville. The phone number is 940-665-3926 and its website is www.fumcgainesville.org.
First Presbyterian Church
Worship Service for Palm Sunday will be shared at First Christian Church with combined choirs and Communion at 10 a.m. There is no service at First Presbyterian.
Bible Study is at the Stanford House on Friday at 10 a.m.
Choir practice is on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Maundy Thursday Service is at 7 p.m.
Bible Study at the Stanford House is on Friday at 10 a.m. and Stations of the Cross will be April from 2-4 p.m. at the church. A shared Palm Sunday service will be at First Christian Church at 10 a.m.
The church is at 401 S. Denton St. in Gainesville, at the intersection with Church Street. For more information, leave a message on the church voicemail at 940-665-5153 or email fpcgaines@sbcglobal.net.
Era Church of Christ
Worship is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The church now has Wednesday evening Bible class at 5 p.m.
Visitors are welcome in any of the church’s services or events. The church meets at 111 Hargrove St. in Era, just west of the school and on the north side of Farm-to-Market Road 922.
