Following a battle with the pandemic coronavirus, Walnut Bend Independent School District Superintendent Troy Humphrey has died.
A post on the school district's Facebook page indicates Humphrey recently returned to work following his recovery from the coronavirus.
“His passing was unexpected, and we join with the Walnut Bend community in mourning this tragic loss,” the message to the community from the district read. “Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife, Sheila, and his children, Taylor and Tyler.”
Services for Humphrey were pending as of Friday, Dec. 11.
“This is such an enormous loss for his family and for our community,” School Board President Randy Clark was quoted as saying in the letter to the community.“Troy was an amazing leader who genuinely demonstrated a servant’s heart. He loved this school district and wanted to see every student succeed in education and in life. He was also an amazing father and husband, and we know that his passing will leave a great void for everyone who loved him.”
Parents and staff may contact the administration office at 940-665-5990 or by emailing Christy Clark at cclark@walnutbendisd.net if they have any questions or concerns, school officials said.
Walnut Bend ISD is located about 15 miles northeast of Gainesville and serves around 80 students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, according to the district's website.
Through Friday, Dec. 11, there were 342 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally released by county officials Saturday morning, Dec. 12. Twenty-five of those cases were hospitalized.
Two new deaths were also reported — a man in his 50s who lived in an unincorporated area of the county and a woman from Muenster in her 50s — bringing the total coronavirus-related death count to 26.
A total of 1,850 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials said symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
