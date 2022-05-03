North Texas Visual Arts (NTVA) held its first Art in the Park Saturday at the pavilion in Muenster City Park.
Six artists, plus representatives from Johnny’s Cakes, came out to showcase their artwork and share what they have created with the community.
This was the first time NTVA has hosted the event, although it has been in the works for a while.
“Our organization was officially founded on Jan. 8 of 2020,” explained president and founder Peggy DeLancy, who specializes in resin art. “I asked Sherri [Muller-Fletcher] to join me, we found a few others and we got started.”
“We were originally going to have this event last year,” said Sherri Muller-Fletcher, vice-president and paintpour artist. “But we had a few setbacks.”
“First we had to postpone due to COVID,” elaborated DeLancy. “Then we kept having bad weather on the days we rescheduled.”
The wind was a slight concern on Saturday, but once signage directing people to the event was out and there were tarps put up around the pavilion, it was not as much of an issue.
NTVA is growing, inviting artists both young and old, new and experienced.
“We meet every second Thursday at Rhomer’s and our meetings are open to the public,” said DeLancy. “And we love kids.”
Membership dues are $15 yearly for artists 25 and younger, and $25 yearly for artists 26 and older.
“Our membership fees are mostly for helping new artists get started, helping them afford supplies and such,” explained DeLancy. “And for events like this, where artists are selling their work, we have a small fee to help cover venue rental and advertising, but anything made from the artist selling their work goes completely to the artist.”
For more information on the organization and upcoming events, including art classes this summer and a chalk art event on Oct. 1, go to Facebook or visit www. northtexasvisualarts. com.
