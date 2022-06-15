Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Gainesville is planning a babysitting classes for young teens in grades 6-8.
The course work provides hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques to young teens who are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting so they are equipped with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency. The six-hour course will be offered on July 15 and again on July 29.
They learn basic first aid and infant and child choking rescue. Students also learn how a child’s age affects their care, how to prevent problem behavior, and how to run a babysitting business.
Classes are scheduled 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the extension office, 301 S. Chestnut St. Call 940-668-5414 for more information. Registration in advance is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.