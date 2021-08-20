Gainesville ISD students returned to class this week, some with masks and others without. District officials reported a smooth first day, with no plans to implement any mask policy that clashes with Gov. Greg Abbott's prohibition on such local order.
Funeral services for Patsy Ruth LaBorde, 88, of Gainesville, will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Chet Burgess officiating. Burial will follow in New Resthaven Cemetery. A visitation is set for 6:00 PM Friday at the funeral hom…
