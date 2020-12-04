Climbing coronavirus hospitalizations across North Texas are triggering Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order he issued in October.
According to statistics from the Texas Department of State Health Services, coronavirus-related hospitalizations have remained above 15% for seven days for trauma service area region E which is prompting a state mandate that closes bars and rolls back occupancy at restaurants to 50%.
Cooke County is part of trauma service area region E, which includes most of the Metroplex.
“While the additional restrictions, imposed by the governor, by hitting this trigger put a strain on many businesses, it’s important that we take this opportunity to do our part,” Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said Friday, Dec. 4. “There is light at the end of the tunnel, vaccines should start rolling out in the coming weeks and months. But until then we should all be following the proper CDC guidelines can help slow the spread of this virus and lower hospitalization rates.”
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include wearing a mask, frequently sanitizing hands, avoiding large gatherings and keeping six feet away from someone not in your immediate household.
Brinkley said the county has had conversations with Abbott's office over the past week. It's an automatic trigger once the region exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days. However, as of Friday afternoon, the county had yet to receive official confirmation from the state, he said.
“The enforcement is primarily handled by the state since we have limited resources/tools at the local level,” Brinkley said.
State records show region E has 16,361 staffed hospital beds and 2,545 of the 13,582 total hospitalizations are infected with the coronavirus as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
Through Thursday, Dec. 3, there were 279 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally released by county officials Friday. Twenty-five of those cases were hospitalized.
Two additional coronavirus-related deaths were also reported. They were women in their 80s who lived in Gainesville. The death count is 18.
A total of 1,557 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC.
