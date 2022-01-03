Two workers along the northbound Interstate 35 service road discovered the body of a person in a drainage ditch last week, according to Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips.
The chief stated that Gainesville police responded to the 5000 block of North I-35 on Thursday around 1:35 p.m., two workers who had been working along the northbound IH 35 service road, discovered the body of a person in a drainage ditch. The victim was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Dallas and the Texas Rangers have been notified to assist with the investigation.
The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.
