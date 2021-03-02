Effective next Wednesday, March 10, Gov. Greg Abbott said he is ending the statewide mask mandate.
Breaking: Abbott ends statewide mask mandates
- Megan Gray-Hatfield mhatfield@gainesvilleregister.com Register Staff Writer
