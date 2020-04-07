Tonight, Tuesday, April 7, members of the Gainesville City Council unanimously agreed to amend the city's COVID-19 public health emergency declaration.
The amended declaration mirrors Gov. Greg Abbott's March 31 executive order.
Abbott’s order states schools are to be closed until May 4 and “every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”
Essential services are defined on the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at www.tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices.
Eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts or visiting gyms, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios or cosmetology salons is prohibited through April 30, Abbott’s order states. However, pickup, drive-thru and delivery for food and drinks from restaurants is allowed and “encouraged.”
Violating the order carries a fine of up to $1,000 or confinement in jail.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
