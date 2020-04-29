Members of the Cooke County Commissioners' Court this morning, Wednesday, April 29, unanimously agreed to allow businesses to open up at 50% occupancy on Friday, May 1.
Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order issued this week allows businesses to start opening Friday. If a county has five or fewer active cases of the coronavirus -- Cooke County currently has three -- then they are allowed to open businesses at a larger capacity.
Should the county double its caseload by tomorrow morning, Thursday, April 30, then businesses must reopen Friday at 25% occupancy, Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said.
