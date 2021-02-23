Early voting results in Cooke County for Texas House District 68 are as follows:
Craig Carter: 112
David Spiller: 154
Both candidates are Republican. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
A graveside service for Elizabeth "Betty" Sue Holt, 80, of Gainesville, is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Callisburg Cemetery. Ms. Holt passed away February 19, 2021 in Gainesville. Betty was born September 5, 1940 in Gainesville to Mansel D. and Ethel Mae (Cole) H…
