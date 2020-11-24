UPDATE: The interstate is now open, officials said.
********
Gainesville Fire-Rescue is reporting that north I-35 is completely shut down due to a 5 vehicle crash on the Red River Bridge.
The interstate is closed from around the 500 mile marker to the bridge, information from the fire department states.
Love County officials are working the crash that involved two semis. GF-R is on the scene with other first responders.
Officials urge motorists to avoid the area.
