Lyrik Brown has died, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert announced Tuesday evening, June 9.
Lyrik was the 4-month-old that Gainesville Police Department issued an Amber Alert for earlier in the day.
She was reported abducted Monday evening by her father Jeremy Brown, police said.
The exact cause of her death has not been released. However, GPD issued a press release this evening stating authorities recovered a vehicle submerged in the Red River where she was found in a car seat. The suspect, Jeremy Brown, was also found. He has been taken into custody and will soon be booked into the Cooke County Jail, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.