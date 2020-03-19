UPDATE 6:10 p.m.:

Mayor declares disaster: City offices prep to close to public Late Thursday afternoon, March 19, the city of Gainesville announced its own disaster declaration in light of the new coronavirus.

ORIGINAL 4:22 p.m.:

From the city of Gainesville:

Today, March 19, 2020, Mayor Jim Goldsworthy declares a disaster due to public health emergency for Gainesville.

Mayor Goldsworthy stated, “To insure our community is collaborating with National, State and County actions, we are issuing today’s declaration. We encourage everyone to please abide by the remediation steps that have been prescribed.”

The declaration allows the City to facilitate and expedite the procurement, use and deployment of resources to enhance preparedness, response and for public safety, as well as reimbursements for the City’s cost for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city started to initiate its local Coronavirus Mitigation Strategies last week. "We have incorporated all recommendations and orders from the CDC and the State of Texas.

City Emergency Management officials are working closely with our partners in Cooke County, hospitals,schools, first responders, and non-profits to ensure our local efforts work in tandem with each other’s efforts. The City of Gainesville encourages residents to follow the governor’s executive order that is in accordance with the CDC guidelines for social distancing by avoiding social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people, eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts, visiting gyms or massage parlors.

The public may use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options at restaurants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to

help reduce the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

• Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If

soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or

wipes.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue,

use your sleeve, not your hands.

Mayor Goldsworthy also stated, “We are and will remain the greatest country in the history of the world.

We have always been a very resilient society and we will prevail. Be smart, take care of your family and

watch out for your neighbors, especially the elderly. Now is the time for all of us to do everything that we

reasonably can to insure we stem the spread of this virus. Thank you for your continued sacrifice and

please continue to pray for our nation and the world.”