Breaking: Protesters turn selves in

Three Gainesville residents and organizers of PRO Gainesville have turned themselves in to the Cooke County Jail this morning.
Torrey Lynne Henderson, 27; Amara Jana Ridge, 23; and Justin Royce Thompson, 25, had warrants out for their arrest stemming from an Aug. 30 march.
All three activists face class B misdemeanor charges of obstructing a highway or other passageway. The offense is punishable by up to 180 days in jail, up to $2,000 in fines or both.
