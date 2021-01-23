Republicans David Spiller and Craig Carter are headed to a runoff, unofficial election results show.
The following is a list of all candidates and how many votes they received from the Secretary of State's office with all 22 counties reporting in Texas House District 68:
John Berry (R) 1,594 votes or 17.44%
Jason Brinkley (R) 1,489 votes or 16.29%
Craig Carter (R) 1,651 votes or 18.07%
Charles D. Gregory (D) 395 votes or 4.32%
David Spiller (R) 4,010 votes or 43.88%
A total of 9,139 people voted in the specially called race.
