11:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20:
Brinkley posted bail around 10:40 a.m., according to Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert.
***
9:25 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20:
A $10,000 bond was set this morning. Brinkley, a Gainesville-based attorney, remains in custody.
***
Original 11:11 p.m. Feb. 19:
Valley View Mayor Joshua "Josh" Brinkley is in custody at the Cooke County Jail on a third-degree felony charge.
Brinkley, 40, was booked into jail today, Wednesday, Feb. 19, on a charge of forgery on a government document, according to county jail records.
No bond had been set as of 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show.
Brinkley has served as the southern Cooke County city's mayor since 2017 when he beat incumbent Allen Cathey by 89 votes, according to a previous report in the Register.
Additional details will be posted as they become available.
