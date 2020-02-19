11:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20:

Brinkley posted bail around 10:40 a.m., according to Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert.

***

9:25 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20:

A $10,000 bond was set this morning. Brinkley, a Gainesville-based attorney, remains in custody.

***

Original 11:11 p.m. Feb. 19:

Valley View Mayor Joshua "Josh" Brinkley is in custody at the Cooke County Jail on a third-degree felony charge.

Brinkley, 40, was booked into jail today, Wednesday, Feb. 19, on a charge of forgery on a government document, according to county jail records.

No bond had been set as of 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show.

Brinkley has served as the southern Cooke County city's mayor since 2017 when he beat incumbent Allen Cathey by 89 votes, according to a previous report in the Register.

Additional details will be posted as they become available.

