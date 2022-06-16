The Cooke County Broadband Service Advisory Committee needs your help. One of the responsibilities that the Committee has been tasked with is to evaluate the current Internet services available in the county.
For the data to be as accurate as possible, the committee needs county residents to fill out a survey that has been designed specifically for this project. The committee requests that only one survey per household or entity be completed. At this time, there is no deadline to complete this survey as data will be needed throughout this process.
The survey is short and user friendly. It can be completed online or on paper. The survey is available in both English and Spanish. The online versions can be found at the following links:
English: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=pAVw5R9lqEa_pwevOQdyPcHnL4cCpJdDpudKYpcjsY5URFVXMzk3OVA1TEZDODMyMlpESkpCQlpCUC4u
Spanish: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=pAVw5R9lqEa_pwevOQdyPcHnL4cCpJdDpudKYpcjsY5UMVE0T045RlpFRE9GQU9TQk1PUk81R1g4TC4u
Other locations around Cooke County will have fliers with QR codes that can be scanned to complete the survey as well. Some of these locations are Valley View City Hall, Callisburg City Hall and Muenster City Hall. Paper versions of the survey can be found at the Cooke County Library and Stanford House in Gainesville and at the Muenster Public Library in Munster.
Residents are encouraged to spread the word to neighbors, family, friends and anyone else with input for the committee.
