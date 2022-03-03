Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes has issued an outdoor burn ban effective Friday.
“It is hereby ordered that all outdoor burning is banned in the unincorporated area of Cooke County commencing at 8:00 a.m. on March 4, 2022 until March 11, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. unless extended by Commissioners Court or superseded by Commissioners Court burn ban order,” read the order issued Thursday morning.
Starnes’s order will be the subject of a special commissioners’ meeting Monday, when the court will determine how long the ban needs to stay in place. It comes in response to local drought conditions extending back to last fall. County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher recently told the commissioners that there is moisture stored in the ground, but cold temperatures have trapped it too deep to do much good. The next rain is forecast for Sunday, but all of the following week looks to be dry and mild.
This order does not ban outdoor cooking, with the following restrictions: cooking devices should be propane, natural gas, wood or charcoal and have complete and full enclosures; the devices should be clear of vegetation and combustible materials by at least 10 feet; and a fire extinguisher or water hose attached to a constant water supply needs to be immediately available.
Firefighter training, prescribed burns and planting and/or harvest is also allowed.
Welding is permitted, provided there are no windy conditions, there is a minimum of 100 gallon of water available to be sprayed on any fires, that it is outside a 25-foot radius from the nearest combustible materials or vegetation and the work site is observed closely until 30 minutes after the welding is complete.
Violators could be fined $1,000 per offense or up to 180 days in jail.
