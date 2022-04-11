Cooke County’s outdoor burn ban has been lifted.
The Cooke County Commissioners’ Court voted unanimously Monday to end the 90-day ban, after county Fire Marshall Ray Fletcher cautioned that he thought outdoor burning is probably safe for now, as long as people use good sense before doing so.
“If we have 25-35 mph winds, you shouldn’t burn,” Fletcher told the court.
Normal household waste, tree limbs and other growth are safe to burn now, Fletcher said, but he warned against burning industrially-treated or petroleum-based items – citing the risk of toxic smoke being blown across a wide area.
The decision comes after recent rain and warming temperatures that have improved soil moisture levels and lead to green, spring grasses popping up in fields. Fletcher told the court that field fires haven’t been a problem for the last week or so, save for downed power lines igniting smaller blazes that aren’t spreading as rapidly as they were in late winter.
“Things are turning green,” said Precinct One Commissioner Gary Hollowell, who reported that his constituents were anxious to see the ban lifted.
Precinct Four Commissioner Leon Klement voted with the majority, but only after some hesitation.
“I’ve got ranchers asking, ‘Can’t you wait another week?’” Klement said.
Outdoor burning was banned in Cooke County on March, after each of the commissioners reported hearing from constituents and volunteer fire chiefs pushed for action, citing the dried out grass covering much of the county.
