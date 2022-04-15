Spring has sprung and with it the Easter season begins. Many churches and other organizations in the community are ready for a busy holiday weekend.
Downtown Gainesville is celebrating with the Spring Shop and Hop both Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers are invited to hop from shop to shop and crack open eggs holding discounts on their purchase.
Good Friday
St. Mary’s Catholic Church is having its Good Friday service at 3 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church is hosting a come-and-go service entitled, “Stations of the Cross.” People are invited to come any time from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to reflect on what Easter means for them.
Then at Whaley United Methodist Church, its choir is combining with the choir of First United Methodist Church, presenting “Lenten Canticles” at 6 p.m.
Saturday Festivities
Frank Buck Zoo is hosting its Eggstravaganza on Saturday. Visitors are asked to purchase tickets online by 3 p.m. Friday for $8 at www.frankbuckzoo.com. Doors open at 8 a.m. for people to check-in before 8:15 a.m., with the egg hunt starting at 8:30 a.m. After the hunt, people are invited to stay and spend a day at the zoo.
JSM Designs is hosting an Easter Paint and Picture Day at 117 N. Morris St from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People are invited to come and paint a wooden egg shaped frame that includes an Insta-print photo taken with a decorative Easter style background. The frame and photo are a combo and will only cost $10. All other materials will be provided at no extra charge. Also, a real live bunny will be present for petting. No reservations are needed.
First Baptist Church and Temple Baptist Church are joining together for Easter egg hunts and other festivities at Edison Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Along with egg hunts every 30 minutes, there will be bounce houses, face-painting, popcorn, cotton candy, and prizes.
First United Methodist Church will also be having festivities from 10 a.m. to noon. At 10 a.m. there will be crafts, cookie decorating, games and activities in the FUMC fellowship center, as well as opportunities for kids to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Then at 11 a.m. the toddler through pre-k egg hunt will begin for those old enough to hunt eggs on their own, but may not be quite ready to hunt with the big kids. As such, the kindergarten through fifth-grade egg hunt begins at 11:30 a.m., with kindergarteners through second-grade being given a bit of a head start.
Soul Food of Cooke County, Angel Academy, and Real Life Church are bringing Easter festivities to Keneteso Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be egg hunts, food, snow cones, animal gallons and lots of fun.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church will be having a Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Mass at 8:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday
NOTE: If a church is not mentioned, services there are meeting at the regular Sunday time, as far as the Register is aware. Please see the Religion page for more information.
First Presbyterian Church is having Easter Brunch at 9:30 a.m. with Easter Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m.
Temple Baptist Church is having a combined Easter service at 10:30 a.m.
