Downtown Gainesville was hopping last week, with a big party at the Farmers’ Market and a fundraiser that took in over $200,000.
The State Theater was the site of VISTO’s annual fundraiser: Murder 76240, a murder mystery where groups work in teams trying to spot the murderer in a colorful cast of characters, played by local community leaders. This year’s theme was Super Murder Mystery, each character being a parody of a Marvel or DC character.
According to Adam Spore, one of the VISTO Board Members, over 25 teams participated in the event Thursday and over $200,000 was raised, setting a new record for the highest amount of money raised.
The funds are expected to benefit VISTO’s mission to provide food and other necessities for people in need.
Ladies' Night
Several shops around downtown participated in the spring Ladies’ Night. Multiple businesses were new this year, having not opened up yet in years prior.
“It has been steady, definitely not like November,” said Carla Marcom, the owner of Bella Bliss. “Of course, this is my first April Ladies’ Night, so I didn’t know what to expect.”
Owners of other stores less than a year old had similar thoughts about the spring occurrence of the semiannual event.
“We did the fall Ladies’ Night in November, but this is our first time having it in the spring,” said Jennifer Barnes, one of the Co-Owners of Harper Jane Boutique. “The fall was busier, I think because of Christmas shopping, but it has still been really busy around here.”
Even beyond this one evening, the stores are settling in well, beginning to flourish. “Business has been really good,” said Marcom. “Of course, I like everyone and people are always friendly here. It’s been great.”
Fiesta Night
The weekend capped off with Fiesta Night, which ran 3:30-11 p.m. at the Gainesville Farmers’ Market. The event, sponsored by the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Gainesville Independent School District, included band concerts, hispanic food, storytelling and more.
