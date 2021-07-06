It’s time. Butterfield Stage Players is hosting its first live production since the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world last year.
Community theater fans will have eight chances to catch “Red, White and Tuna” once it kicks off Thursday, July 8.
“We’re very excited to produce our first live show since the pandemic and to get to perform for a live audience,” Butterfield Stage Players spokesman Alfred Weser said.
According to a news release from the theater at 201 S. Denton St., “Red, White and Tuna” is the third in a series of comedic plays — preceded by “Greater Tuna” and “A Tuna Christmas” — set in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, the "third-smallest" town in the state.
“The plays were written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard and are at once an affectionate comment on small-town, Southern life and attitudes but also a withering satire of the same,” according to the release. “The Tuna plays are notable in that two men play the entire cast of nearly twenty eccentric characters of both genders and various ages.”
Butterfield regulars Russell Schmid and Matthew Strauser play the two characters in “Red, White and Tuna." Schmid is also the director, Weser said.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 8-10 and 15-17, with 2:30 p.m. matinees July 11 and 18. Tickets can be purchased online at www.butterfieldstage.org or by calling 940-665-1284.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.