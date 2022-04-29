Early voting is underway at the Cooke County Clerk’s office for two school bond proposals, ahead of the May 7 special election.
Callisburg and Era school districts are asking voters to support fixing up several buildings on each of their campuses.
Era
Era is looking for $12.7 million to update the high school and bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. the 1990 federal law that mandates accessibility to all public buildings. The bond will also finance a new library on the campus that would double as a tornado shelter and a fire alarm system for the elementary school.
District officials told the Register that the decades-long delays in these improvements was due, in part, to state property tax reforms that limit them to collecting just 17 cents per $100 of assessed valuation every year for interest and sinking, the fund that covers maintenance of buildings.
“It’s kind of just been postponed and because we are doing renovations, we were required by (state building) code to bring everything up to code. And rightly so, everyone deserves that,” said Jereme Dietz, Director of Maintenance and Operations. “It’s been several years since the district has done anything to hit that threshold of having to do all that, so we’re at that point where it’s time to fix what’s broken with growth coming. With this bond, the intent is to fix everything and get everything back up to code moving down the road.”
Other improvements would include a new science lab at the junior high school, expansion of Pre-K program classroom, expansion of classes and other learning spaces at the high school, plumbing for the nurse’s office at the elementary and other upgrades to mechanical systems.
Era ISD Superintendent Shannon Luis is hosting a town hall meeting Thursday, May 5, at the high school in the boardroom for anyone who has questions.
Callisburg
Callisburg’s $28.5 million worth of bond proposals has been in the works for over two years of research and planning — including looks at building needs, input from staff and parents and expected future student population growth.
• Proposition A — a general-purpose $11.4 million bond costing $11.4 million that includes the replacement of heating and air conditioning units that are over 17 years old throughout the district, flat roof replacement at all three campuses and security and lighting upgrades at the elementary campus. A new band hall, a new agriculture animal barn, improvements for water drainage and accessibility updates are part of the plan, too.
The room being used as a band hall was a library before the new high school was built. Building a separate band hall would open up that space for new activities. While there are multiple options for what to do with the space, Metzler presented the opportunities for turning the old library into a room for the robotics and drone program.
“It is in a regular sized classroom, that literally one-fourth of it is taken up by the space needed for the robotics team to practice with the new robot,” explained Metzler. “We could take all of them and give them twice as much space, plus a work room with nice big tables to work on.”
• Proposition B — a $9.9 million bond that will include the building of a new football stadium with an eight-lane track, synthetic turf field, seating and press box, as well as parking, a drainage plan and a multi-purpose facility. District officials said the current stadium has problem with aging stands, water runoff and non-compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
• Proposition C — $7.1 million to build and equip new recreation spaces, including a new baseball field and a new softball field (both with synthetic turf) six new tennis courts, parking, and a smaller multi-purpose building with public restrooms, concession stand, locker rooms, office space and storage space.
One of the main priorities with proposition C is for a six-court tennis facility, according to Metzler.
“About seven or eight years ago, we only had about three kids playing tennis. Now we have about 30, and maybe more,” said Metzler. “When you have 30 kids playing tennis on two courts, imagine the length of afternoon practices if everybody is waiting to play a set … Our goal is to give our kids and our tennis coach an opportunity to have good practices with a lot of kids at one time instead of everybody sitting around waiting on these four kids to get something done before the next group can do something.”
Should proposition b and proposition c both pass, the two multi-purpose buildings will be combined into one building.
All three propositions would include a property tax increase to help pay back the bonds. The current tax rate is $1.0081 for properties in the Callisburg School District, and the proposed tax rate would be $1.404.
Under state law, voters of 65 years and older that have applied for and received the Age 65 Freeze on their homestead cannot have school taxes be raised above their frozen level unless they make significant improvements or additions to their home.
Early voting for both proposals ends Tuesday at the Cook Clerk’s office in the Courthouse Annex in downtown Gainesville. Check the clerk’s office website for a polling sites for the Saturday, May 7, vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.