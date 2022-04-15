Two local school districts have bond issues up for vote May 7.
Era Independent School District officials are hosting a public meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the district boardroom, 108 Hargrove St. in Era.
The Era proposal calls for a $12.7 million bond to cover several different projects, including:
• A science lab at the junior high school;
• Classroom additions and collaborative learning space at the high school;
• A new high school library that would double as a storm shelter;
• Pre-K classroom expansion;
• Install a fire alarm and renovate the nurse’s office at the elementary school, as well as mechanical improvements at the school.
The Callisburg Bond PAC will host a meeting on its $28 million proposed school bond issue Thursday at Lake Kiowa Lodge at 6:30 p.m.
The group will present information concerning the purpose of the bonds, the cost of the bond and the tax increase needed to pay for the bonds.
An explanation for each of the three bonds will be discussed.
Friday's print edition of the Register featured a guest column by Callisburg ISD Superintendent Donald Metzler on his district’s bond proposal.
Read the Register next week for more coverage of both bond proposals.
