North Texas Medical Center has added Elizabeth Newman, DO to its medical staff. Dr. Newman will join NTMC Health Complete Care beginning Jan. 31.
“I am so thrilled and honored to come home and care for the community that has rallied behind me in so many ways through my long journey of becoming a doctor,” Newman said. “It’s been so humbling to see friends and their families as patients. To be entrusted with that responsibility is an honor and a privilege for which I’m grateful.”
Newman was born and raised in Gainesville and graduated from Callisburg High School in 2010. After graduating from Baylor University with a degree in Medical Humanities, she attended the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth and recently completed her Family Medicine residency in Waco. She is board certified with the American Board of Family Medicine and is working toward board certification in Family Medicine with Obstetrics.
Newman is a fluent Spanish speaker and has training in newborn care, pediatrics, prenatal care and obstetrics, gynecology and birth control, general medicine, HIV medicine, mental health, geriatrics and nursing home care, as well as extensive procedural experience.
“In today's world of specialized medicine, primary care physicians that have the credentials and passion to see their pregnant patients all the way through delivery are rare,” said North Texas Medical Center CEO Tom Sledge. “Dr. Newman will be the only physician at NTMC that provides family medicine and obstetrics services … we feel blessed that Dr. Newman chose to come back home to begin her practice.”
Newman will see patients at the NTMC Health Complete Care Clinic at 1902 Hospital Blvd., in Gainesville. NTMC Health is on the main campus of North Texas Medical Center in the Medical Office Building on the east side.
Newman is married to Devvon Newman and has two children, Evalyn, 4, and Silas, 8 months. She is the daughter of Jay Puckett and Martha Quiroz Puckett, both of whom still live in Gainesville. To schedule an appointment with her, call NTMC Complete Care at 940-612-8750.
