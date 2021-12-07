The Callisburg High School Robotics team traveled to Marcus High School for their first qualifying meet last weekend. The team battled back from a bad start to make it to the finals and come away with a first place prize. The team members also won an award for best robot design. Callisburg is one of two teams advancing to the regional qualifier in Spring 2022. Team members include: Dustin Abbott, Sienna Payne, Michelle Lones, Jack Greene, Korbin Hayes, Reed Lawley, Bodie Jones, Kevin Romero Martinez, Victoria Martinson, Isaac Cruz and Jeffrey Trammell. The team is instructed by Christian Morrison.
Callisburg takes a first; advances to regionals
