For the first time in 11 years, Gainesville residents will have the chance to vote on a city council member.
Reagan Lynch and Michael Hill are vying for Keith Clegg’s Ward 3 seat on city council. Clegg did not seek re-election. Candidate Q&A with Gainesville City Council candidates
Since the city's May election was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ward 3 Gainesville City Council race is on the Nov. 3 ballot for those who live in the northeast portion of the city.
As of Friday morning, Oct. 9, there were 1,782 people registered to vote in Ward 3, said Kathryn Baker with Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector Brandy Carr's office. Carr serves as the county's voter registrar.
Early voting for the November election starts Tuesday at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St.
Council seats are two-year terms and are unpaid positions. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St.
The mayor and six council members formulate the operating policy of the city, and the city manager serves as the chief administrative officer, according to the city’s website.
The last contested council election was in 2009, City Secretary Diana Alcala said. It was a race for mayor between incumbent Glenn Loch and Michael Stockwell, she told the Register.
The Register sent each candidate a questionnaire and the following are their responses:
Why are you running and what makes you more qualified than your opponent?
Hill: I want to be a Difference Maker with the citizens of my hometown by using my experience and education. I have been a businessman, Army officer, police supervisor and now a public school teacher. Four different careers which have given me a clear insight into how things work and what people want. I have been the businessman needing help from city government. I have volunteered to protect my country outside the U.S. and also as a police officer in my community. Now I’m serving to educate the next generation of citizens. We have endeavored to make a difference with our actions in Gainesville, please join us in our efforts and become a Difference Maker today. For more information about the organizations I’m involved with and my qualifications, please go to my Facebook page - Michael Nelson Hill candidate for Gainesville Ward 3.
Lynch: I want to bring a fresh prospective and new ideas to the council. I also want to bring transparency to government and serve the residents of Ward 3. I want to get citizens engaged with council business and will do all I can to find creative ways to engage the community from sending out newsletters to holding town hall meetings. I am unabashedly pro citizen, open government, and all Texan.
I come to this race with developed plans and a strategy to move forward on my goals. My biggest strength is my ability to build coalitions and see how different people and groups can work together. I have posted my plans on my website reaganlynch.org and will continue posting updates to that website as a councilman to keep citizens informed. I have over 15 years of volunteer public service at the local, state, and federal level.
What are your three top platform issues, if elected, and why?
Hill: There are many ways I can make a difference in this community, but my top 3 platform issues are: 1) We can be proud of our hard working police officers and prepare them for the future by introducing more community policing initiatives within the Gainesville Police Department and community interaction with all city departments. Including citizen interaction with other city departments so water is not cut off during these difficult times. 2). My goal is to increase Gainesville’s current Capital Improvement Plan to a seven year outlook. The current plan has been effective, but by looking further into the future we can be even more effective. Especially looking closely at drainage issues which are causing damage to the streets and other infrastructure that will continue unless more active measures are taken. 3) I will work with Gainesville Economic Development Corp to increase small business and employment opportunities for people in Gainesville by attracting more companies which offer more skilled employment. Jobs which our graduating students can build a productive life. The Texas Workforce has over 300 jobs available in the area, let’s get them filled!
Lynch: First, we need a systematic plan to tackle city infrastructure to prepare for the future growth of Gainesville. Second, we must support the growth of local small businesses through the use of Qualified Opportunity Zones, reduced regulatory burden, and seek incentives for businesses to move here and put roots down. Third, we must work with all stakeholders to improve affordable housing in the city and encourage home ownership.
Briefly tell us about yourself.
Hill: I am Michael Nelson Hill, a candidate running for the City Council Position for Ward 3. I will be 62 in November and Janice, my wife of 39 years, and I have 2 sons, 1 granddaughter, and 1 grandson on the way. I was born in Gainesville and my mother’s family originally settled in Cooke County in 1860. My parents met at North Texas University and my dad was from Frisco. In the 1960’s my father’s business transferred him to Houston, but I came back to Gainesville for all the school breaks to visit my grandparents, Bob and Eunice Nelson. While I was in college and after graduation my father and I started a business where I gained experience in running a company for 5 years. I then volunteered for the U.S.Army, serving 5 years active duty and 5 years reserve. Upon leaving active duty we returned to Houston to help care for our aging parents and I joined the Houston Police Department. I retired from HPD after serving for over 26 years as a police officer and supervisor, with experience working in uniform, plain clothes, and undercover assignments. I earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from University of Houston and I hold a Master of Arts degree in Sociology, with a concentration in Criminology. I am an advocate of community oriented policing because of my experience working directly with citizens’ groups and the Mayor and City Council members’ office of the City of Houston to resolve neighborhood quality of life issues. During my police career I received numerous awards and commendations for my efforts. I currently teach Law Enforcement classes at Gainesville High School, where I interact daily with students, hearing from them about the issues they are facing. Janice and I are members of First Baptist Church of Gainesville and support several of the charities in town. We were citizens of the year nominee for 2019 in recognition of our service to the community. While living in Houston I brought my family back to Gainesville at every opportunity. Our younger son, Thomas, returned to Gainesville after serving a tour in the Army and lives here in town with his wife, Brittany, and our granddaughter, Piper. Our older son, Robert, is in North Carolina with his wife, Kaitlin, and our grandson on the way!
Lynch: My name is Reagan Lynch, I am 40 years old. My wife Alicia and I have been married for 11 years and we have two children, our son Rylen who passed away in 2017 at the age of five and Aryanna, our bright and creative six year old daughter. I hold a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a Master of Divinity. Currently I work for Gainesville Independent School District as the Director of Grants. Please access reaganlynch.org to learn more and sign-up for my newsletter.
