Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore won his seat with 470 votes, according to official canvassed tallies.
On Election Day, Saturday, May 1, Moore had 469 votes compared to his opponent Angela Williams who had 90 votes, according to unofficial results from the city.
Moore previously served as Ward 5 councilman before winning the mayor's seat.
The canvassed results, which were declared Tuesday, May 4, included a provisional ballot that was cast on Election Day. Those results added one vote to Moore and one vote to approve the Sesquicentennial Park abandonment, according to information provided by City Secretary Diana Alcala.
The park abandonment is to pave way for a new Gainesville Fire-Rescue Station No.2. It passed 401 to 143.
Votes for Ward 2’s council position did not change. Incumbent Brandon Eberhart won against challenger Justin Thompson via 62-14 vote.
Moore and Eberhart, along with Ward 1 councilwoman Carolyn Hendricks and Ward 4 councilman Ken Keeler, were sworn in Tuesday evening during a regularly scheduled council meeting. Hendricks and Keeler were unopposed this election cycle.
