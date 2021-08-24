Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington will station a School Resource Officer with the Callisburg Independent School District for the 2021-22 school year.
Sappington said the department will provide one full-time deputy, who will be primarily assigned to the school district during all instructional school days. The deputy will go on regular road patrol when school is not in session. The deputy will be paid for by the Cooke County Commissioner’s Court, as well as the school district.
Callisburg ISD will cover 70 percent of the cost and Cooke County will pay the remaining 30 percent.
“I believe this is an excellent cost sharing idea which allows for additional safety and security for the Callisburg Independent School District as well as the citizens of Cooke County,” Sappington stated in a press release. “I look forward to working with the School District and helping to make this program a huge success.
