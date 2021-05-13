Received a phone call lately asking for payment to clear a warrant? Be wary and don’t pay up, law enforcement officials say.
The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office has recently received several complaints from area residents who have received a phone call from an individual claiming to be a deputy with the sheriff’s office, according to a press release issued Wednesday, May 12.
The individual is a scammer and is spoofing the CCSO’s phone number which is 940-665-3471.
Representatives with the sheriff’s office will “never call a citizen and ask for or demand money to clear a warrant,” the release says.
If a resident receives a phone call about a warrant, they should ask the person for their name, hang up and then call the CCSO to get further information.
This isn’t the first time someone has impersonated a county official. In 2017, former Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert warned of a similar situation in 2017 in which individuals were claiming to be from the CCSO or other county offices and asking for money via credit card.
Anyone with concerns about the scam warning from Sheriff Ray Sappington or anyone who has given any form of payment over the phone related to the scam is asked to call the CCSO at 940-665-3471, extension No. 4.
