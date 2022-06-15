AUSTIN -- Texas will lose out on tens of billions of dollars in federal funding over the next decade due to a census undercount, experts say.
In May, the U.S. Census Bureau post-enumeration survey reported the Texas population was likely undercounted by 1.92% in the 2020 census, or by about 548,000 people.
Texas-based economic consulting firm The Perryman Group, this will impact the Lone Star State’s budget for the next 10 years.
“From an economic perspective, the consequences are profound,” Ray Perryman, president and CEO of The Perryman Group, said in a report. “This shortfall will affect the variety of key federal funding mechanisms that are driven by population estimates.”
The census is a constitutionallymandated survey of where every person lives on April 1, regardless of citizenship status. The numbers obtained from the census are used in distributing about $700 billion in annual federal funds across more than 300 programs. These programs support social services such as subsidized school lunches; the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutritional program; the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Head Start for low- income children under age 5; student and housing loans; and infrastructure projects.
The undercount is likely to cost Texas $27.4 billion in direct loss over ten years, and more than $128 billion indirectly over ten years, the Perryman Group analysis shows.
This includes:
• $58.9 billion for health.
• $4.4 billion for housing.
• $53.8 billion for education and job training
• $2.0 billion for social programs.
“Average people often don’t realize the magnitude of funds that flow from the federal level to the states for disbursement and how important population numbers from the census are in some of these transfers,” Perryman told CNHI News. “They also may not think about how damaging reduced funding can be through downstream effects.”
Less funding for education, social services, health care and other programs, for example, can lead to reduced productivity and worse health. Less funding for infrastructure programs could also cost local business owners and households Since the state and local governments rely on business activity to generate tax revenue, they, too, could be hit, the report concluded.
Ultimately, these hindrances are estimated to cost the state nearly $60 billion in gross product over ten years, and $35.9 billion in personal income.
In addition, Perryman said Texas’ population growth “will definitely strain social services networks, exacerbating the situation caused by the undercount.”
“The underlying needs for health care and education, for example, don’t disappear just because Texas receives lower amounts from the federal government,” Perryman said. “The people and their needs for public services are here whether or not they are counted. What the state is left with is to either meet these needs with state funds or leave some of the most vulnerable residents with inadequate care, for example, which then reduces productivity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.