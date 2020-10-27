The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce's 87th annual lighted Christmas parade has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement about the Thursday, Dec. 3, parade cancellation was sent to chamber members Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 27, from Executive Director Morgan Tobias.
“I wanted to inform you that we have come to the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Christmas Parade,” the announcement from Tobias said. “With a significant rise of COVID cases in our area, we want to ensure that our local hospital and doctors offices are not overwhelmed and that we do our part to help keep our community and those visiting our area safe and healthy.”
This year's Christmas in Candyland theme will be used next year, according to Tobias.
Through Monday, Oct. 26, there were 110 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to a tally released by county officials.
There have also been nine reported coronavirus-related fatalities. The last reported death was a man in his 70s who lived in an unincorporated area of the county. A total of 727 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
