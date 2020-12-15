Cooke County might see snow flurries this evening. However, there's only a 20% chance, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Monique Sellers.
She said cold rain and maybe some possible snow flurries could fall until around midnight.
There is no chance of accumulation because the surfaces will be too warm, according to Sellers. She said it will be safe to travel.
Earlier today, a crew with the Texas Department of Public Transportation Gainesville office pretreated bridges and overpasses with brine just in case the weather turns bad, according to TxDOT spokeswoman Adele Lewis.
“We will monitor throughout the night,” she said. “And call in the crew if frozen precipitation starts to fall.”
After midnight, the skies will clear and chances of precipitation will be no more, according to the NWS.
“It will just be a really cold night,” Sellers said.
The low is expected to be 28 degrees.
Wednesday, Sellers said, will be a “cool dry day” with a high of 44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.