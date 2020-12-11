Joshua “Josh” Chapman will soon no longer be the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County.
Chapman said Friday, Dec. 11, that he turned in his resignation to the nonprofit's board of directors on Dec. 1. His last day at the Gainesville facility at 315 N. Denton St. is Jan. 8, he said.
“I am proud and thankful to have served this club and this community,” Chapman said in a press release issued this week. “I’ve been honored to build relationships with so many talented and committed volunteers, staff, donors and community partners, who have guided and encouraged me and all of our club leaders.”
Chapman is leaving Cooke County to take a job as the president/CEO of the YMCA of the Blue Water Area in Port Huron, Michigan. Chapman worked at the YMCA of the Blue Water Area for nine years before moving to Texas. According to his LinkedIn profile, his last role there was as vice president of membership and healthy living. His first day back at his previous employer will be Jan. 12, officials said.
A search committee has been formed and the search for Chapman's replacement at the B&GCCC is underway, Chapman confirmed Friday. The B&GCCC board of directors is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to find a new CEO.
"Josh made a tremendous impact on the club during his time here and we will do everything in our power to find a new leader who is the best fit for our club, our kids and our community," board chairman and chief volunteer officer Sandy Schmitz said in the release.
Chapman said he moved to Gainesville with his family specifically for his position with the B&GCCC. According to the press release, Chapman was hired as the club's CEO in March 2019 and started working in May that same year.
“Josh has been an outstanding, dedicated and community-focused executive leader of the club,” Schmitz was quoted as saying in the release. “His leadership efforts helped transform the lives of kids who need our club the most. I am happy for Josh that he can take this next step, looking back at a successful career here in Cooke County, making a difference in the lives of young people.”
Under Chapman’s leadership, the club launched various programs, including “Wind down Wednesday” to engage the community in fostering a love of reading via digital engagement and implementing CATCH curriculum, which officials say is proven to prevent childhood obesity by creating behavior change. The program enables children to identify healthy foods and increases the amount of moderate to vigorous activity children engage in each day.
As his final day draws near, Chapman remains busy. Currently, he is working on the Littlest Angels program as donations continue to trickle in, he said.
Littlest Angels is a nonprofit under the umbrella of B&GCCC and was founded in 1981 to help families who could not afford presents for their children.
Chapman said the agency is expected to serve nearly 1,500 children this year. He also said the nonprofit can always use support and the presents will be in the hands of families in time for Christmas.
“I'll still be working through Jan. 8 so [there's] still a lot of stuff left to do,” he said.
