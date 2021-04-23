Activists in Gainesville hailed the conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer in the murder of George Floyd as “accountability and justice,” and the city’s police chief said it’s time to work toward unity.
Derek Chauvin, 45, was convicted Tuesday, April 20, of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man's neck in May 2020. The case touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said law enforcement has a tremendous amount of responsibility and “we have to always be cognizant of that fact.”
“After watching the video of the arrest of George Floyd, I was upset with the actions of the involved officers,” Phillips said. “I met with all of my officers and explained I was at a total loss as to how this type of behavior still exists in law enforcement today. I reiterated that the Gainesville Police Department will fully support and defend any necessary use of force required to prevent injury or protect human life.”
Phillips said he also reaffirmed that anyone using force that was not justifiable would be held accountable.
“This accountability also extends to anyone who was present that could have intervened,” he said. “These standards are nothing new to the Gainesville Police Department but I felt it was important to have an open dialog and reinforce our values. Our department, along with the other professional law enforcement agencies across this nation, will continue to strive to employ the best practices available so we can serve our communities with integrity, courage and professionalism.”
Phillips said the death of Floyd “was tragic as is any loss of life” and the nation should extend appreciation to the jury for their service “in this difficult trial and move forward to reduce the divide in this nation and work toward unity.”
The jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial people came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. The now-fired white officer was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“This is a historic verdict that hopefully sends a message to those in law enforcement with existing bias and use of excessive force,” said PRO Gainesville founder Torrey Henderson.
PRO Gainesville has been calling since June 2020 for the removal of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument that sits on the northeast corner of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St. The activist group’s foundation was sparked after Floyd’s death, Henderson said.
“Our initial plans included further mental health and de-escalation training for police, more transparency in officer complaints and disciplinary action, and ultimately a third party community review board to review these issues within our police department,” Henderson said. “I feel the verdict given is only a start until all law enforcement personnel are upheld to the badge they wear. We cannot trust an agency that investigates and rates themselves, as our department currently does.”
Henderson said she is referring to the Gainesville Police Department’s annual racial profiling report – a report that is required to be submitted to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement on a yearly basis.
Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said he doesn’t think Chauvin found guilty heals our nation.
“ … No outcome would have done that,” McNamara said. “We are in a place now where we seek division rather than unity. We politicize everything and it isn't about seeking justice or what is right or wrong, but which side wins.”
He said people don't compromise or accept defeat gracefully, but attack and seek to ruin those with opposing views.
“In a society that chooses its media based on political views, I fear what it will take to unify us,” McNamara said.
Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus said the verdict will lead the country in the direction of holding accountable members of law enforcement who abuse their power “in a manner that discriminates against people of color, especially blacks.”
As for healing or dividing the nation even more, he said he thinks the conviction will evoke different responses based on the current division of the population.
“I do believe that it’s a move in the proper direction and a significant first step, especially when you look back at previous trials where acquitting members of law enforcement for any and all actions was almost a given – that is if they were even indicted,” Angus said.
He said while holding people accountable for their actions is of utmost importance, “we must also address the issue of the mindsets and beliefs that underlie those abuses of power.”
“Racism runs much more deeply in our nation than I once thought and until everyone believes in their hearts that ‘…all men are created equal…’ and until they treat all people as equal, the problem will not be adequately addressed,” Angus said.
Chauvin’s bail was immediately revoked and he was led away with his hands cuffed behind his back after being found guilty on all three charges. Sentencing will be in two months; the most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
