Whaley United Methodist Ladies raised $10,000 from this year’s annual chicken spaghetti dinner. Whaley gave each of five charities $2,000. (Left to right) United Methodist Women President LaFaun Brock, Treasurer Patti Wallace, Whaley Methodist Church Minister Martha Hogan, Bekkie Jones of VISTO, Alex Rucker of the Boys’ and Girls’ Club of Cooke County, Dora Erwin and Amberly Caldwell of CASA, Dinner chairperson Patty Haayen and Yuonne Knowland and Ginger Johnson of Abigail’s Arms.
Chicken spaghetti dinner raises $10K
- Submitted photo
