Piccolo Zoppe: A Boutique Circus visits Whitesboro’s Equine Aqua Spa Center, 1257 CR 132, June 3-11.
This circus features performers doing a variety of equestrian skills in the theater tent.
The circus experience kicks off with a VIP performance on June 3, which will feature a benefit dinner, performance, silent auction and live music to raise money for Wild Rose Sanctuary and Divine Equine Therapeutic Riding Center.
A circus camp is also available for kids ages eight and over to learn the fundamentals of trick riding and aerial skills such as trapeze and circus performing.
Performances are June 4-5 and June 10-11.
Ticket prices are adults $20, Children 12 and under $15, and Military and First Responders free. Tickets may be bought at www.circusatthespa.com. For more information, call 903-818-6616.
