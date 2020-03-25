Mayor Jim Goldsworthy's disaster declaration has been extended.
Members of the Gainesville City Council met for a specially called meeting via video conference Wednesday evening, March 25, to discuss COVID-19-related business.
During the meeting, council members unanimously approved extending Goldsworthy's public health emergency declaration until further notice.
Council members Ken Keeler and Mary Jo Dollar were not present.
The declaration, which was amended late Sunday, March 22, orders all residents to follow Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order issued March 19.
Abbott’s order required all schools, restaurant dining areas, bars, schools and gyms to temporarily shut down through April 3. It also stated that every person in Texas must avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
