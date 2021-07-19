Members of the Gainesville City Council are expected to meet Tuesday, July 20, and hear a report on the quality of the city’s drinking water.
The meeting agenda shows council members are also expected to vote on a resolution to grant permission to Cooke County Emergency Services District 1 to overlap the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and consider and take action on a resolution authorizing City Manager Barry Sullivan to enter into an interlocal agreement with Texoma Council of Governments for E9-1-1 Public Safety Answering Point Services.
Council members are also set to go into closed session to discuss attorney-client matters, the agenda indicates.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
