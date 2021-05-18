Today, Tuesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. members of the Gainesville City Council will meet at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St., to discuss city business.
The meeting agenda includes the possible purchase of autonomous mowers for Fairview Cemetery, a public hearing on a resolution to approve the land use assumptions and capital improvements plan relating to possible adoption of impact fees for the city and the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction followed by an action item to potentially approve the plan. In addition, the city is to plan a public hearing date to discuss the imposition of impact fees.
Other items on the council agenda will be a public hearing on a zoning ordinance to rezone 3.38 acres from outdoor commercial (C-3) to moderate density multi-family (MF-1) located on Justice Center Blvd. as requested by Big Ellum Properties LLC followed by an action item to approve or deny the request.
The city council is also expected to go into closed session to discuss attorney-client matters, according to the agenda.
Council members do reconvene from closed session before adjourning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.